IBPS Clerk 2019 registration begins for 12075 vacancies at ibps.in, step-by-step guide to apply here

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:15 IST

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started online registration process for CRP clerk recruitment 2019. The registration process has begun for 12, 075 vacancies for the post of clerk today, September 17 and the last date to apply is October 9, 2019.

The online prelims examination will be conducted on December 7, 8, 14 an d 21, 2019. The online main examination will be conducted in the January 19, 2020.

With this recruitment drive, IBPS will be hiring 12075 personnel for the posts of clerk in various banks including Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda , Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, United Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra.

Here’s the direct link to apply online

Application fee:

Rs. 100/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates.

Rs. 600 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others

Click here to check educational qualification, age limit, important dates and scheme of examination

Step by step guide to apply for IBPS Clerk post:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the link scrolling on the top of the homepage that reads ‘Click here to apply online for common recruitment process for Clerk IX (CRP Clerk IX).

A login page will appear

Click on the top bar that reads - ‘Click here for new registration’

A dialogue box will open with an important notice. Read it and press ‘continue’ button

The application form will appear

Key in the required information in the application form and click ‘save and next’ button

Upload your photograph and signature

Submit some more details about your educational qualification in the next page

Check the previews

Complete your payment and submit

Your application will be submitted successfully.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 13:14 IST