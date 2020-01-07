e-paper
IBPS Clerk main admit card for January 19 exam released at ibps.in, here's how to download

IBPS CRP Clerk IX admit card: The institute of Banking and Personell Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday released the Clerk main exam (CRP CLERKS-IX) call letters or admit card.

education Updated: Jan 07, 2020 17:23 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The institute of Banking and Personell Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday released the Clerk main exam (CRP CLERKS-IX) call letters or admit card. (HT file)
         

The institute of Banking and Personell Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday released the Clerk main exam (CRP CLERKS-IX) call letters or admit card. The IBPS clerk online main examination will be held on January 19. The download of IBPS Clerk 2019 admit card will close on January 19.

Here is the direct link to download the IBPS clerk main exam call letter 2019

How to download the IBPS Clerk main admit card 2019:

1.Visit the official website of ibps at ibps.in. 2. Click on the link, ‘download IBPS clerk main exam call letter,’ 3. Login page will appear on the screen 4. Enter your credentials and login 5.Your admit card will be displayed on the screen 6. Download the admit card and take its print out of the same.

IBPS plans to recruit tentatively 12075 clerks in various banks through this recruitment process.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had recently declared the IBPS clerk prelim exam result .

