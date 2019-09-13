IBPS clerk prelims 2019: Detailed strategy to crack the exam

education

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released an official notification inviting application for the examination to fill more than 12,000 vacancies of clerks in the participating banks. The preliminary examinations will be held on December 7, 8, 14 and 21. So aspirants have less than 3 months left for the preliminary examination. As the IBPS clerk main examination has been scheduled for January 19, 2020 it is important to prepare for the mains examination along with the prelims. The best part of this exam is that the syllabus for both the prelims and mains are nearly similar (except that general/financial awareness and computer aptitude is additional in main). However, the difficulty level of the main examination is higher.

Keeping the trend of the past in mind, nearly 20 lakh aspirants are expected to appear in this exam, which means the competition will be tough. However, this should not be the reason to get disheartened as the level of questions to be asked will be of matric level, says Upendra Kumar Sharma, academics at Career Launcher. Sharma says an average student should be able to crack the examination if he puts in the right amount of time and practices well. In his opinion two to two and a half months are enough for a candidate to prepare for the IBPS clerk examination.

However, the important question here is how to prepare well?

The preparation for any examination becomes much easier if one has the basic understanding of what is asked in the examination.

Candidates are asked to solve 100 questions, which carry a maximum of 100 marks (one mark for each question), in 60 minutes in the IBPS clerk preliminary examination. There are three sections: 1) English Language: having 30 questions and candidates get 20 minutes to answer 2) Numerical Ability: 35 questions and candidates get 20 minutes to answer 3) Reasoning Ability: 35 questions and candidates get 20 minutes to answer. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing cut-off marks to qualify for the online main examination. For each incorrect answer, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

Explaining the pattern of the English language section, Sharma said 5 to 10 questions from Reading Comprehension (RC) is always there in the exam in all the slots. Around 5 questions each from spot the error and phrase replacement is also asked mostly in all the slots. The other types of questions asked in the examinations include: Cloze test, Parajumbles or sentence rearrangement, fill in the blanks, phrase replacement, match the columns etc.

Informing about the general pattern of the numerical ability section, Sharma said that out of the 35 questions that have to be answered in this section, 10 single questions are of the quantitative aptitude type which has questions on profit and loss, simple Interest and compound interest, percentage, time, speed and distance, time and work etc. The rest of the questions are in groups of five. In each slot of the examination, there are one or two group on data interpretation. Candidates should be able to interpret bar graph, pie chart etc to solve these questions. Other type of questions asked in this section can include quadratic equation, missing number, pick odd one out etc.

In the Reasoning section around four set (20) questions in every slot are of analytical reasoning type, which includes questions on siting arrangement, data arrangement etc, said Sharma. Other type of questions in this section are: puzzles, blood relation, mathematical inequality, coding decoding, verbal reasoning etc.

Sharma further said that the questions asked in the three sections are of upto Class 10 standard and an average student can crack this exam with sustained effort. There is no dearth of good study material for this exam and even intelligent student need to practice if they want to crack the exam.

The preliminary exam is of qualifying nature and marks obtained in it will not be considered when the final merit list is prepared.

Talking about the expected cut-off in the IBPS Clerk prelims, Sharma said that the cut-off is different for different states, but generally speaking one should try to score above 70 at least.

Finally, Sharma advises students planning to appear in the IBPS Clerk prelims exam 2019 to take a lot of mock test (one daily) and stay composed and confident. “Practice is the Key, and don’t bother much about the results at this moment,” he said. Even if you fail to make it in one go, there are many similar exams held in a year and candidates should not lose faith.

