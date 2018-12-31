IBPS officer scale I, II and III and office assistants exam 2017: Result for provisional allotment under reserve list soon

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will on Monday evening declare the result of CRP RRB VI Office assistants, Officers Scale 1, Scale 2 GBO, Scale 2 Specialist officers and Officer Scale 3 (provisional allotment under reserve list).

IBPS had in July 2017 issued the notification for the recruitment of Group ‘A’ officers (Scale I, II and III) and Group ‘B’ office assistants (multipurpose) in participating regional rural banks (RRBs).

The application process continued until August 8.

IBPS had announced 15,171 tentative vacancies under CRP RRBs-VI. Out of the total posts, 5,123 were for officers scale I, 1,581 posts for officers scale II, 169 posts for officers scale III and 8,298 posts for office assistants.

The online preliminary examination for office assistants (Multipurpose) was held on August 19 and August 25. The exam was of 45-minute duration, with two sections carrying 80 marks for 80 questions. There were 40 questions of reasoning and 40 questions of quantitative aptitude. The medium of exam was Hindi/English. To be successful, one needs to qualify in both the tests by securing a minimum cutoff marks as set by the IBPS.

Those who clear the preliminary exam will be required to appear in the main examination. Candidates will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the main examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 16:45 IST