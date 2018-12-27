IBPS PO main scores 2018 today at ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will on Thursday release the scores of candidates who had appeared in the Probationary Officer (PO) main examination (CRP PO MT VIII). The IBPS PO main exam was conducted on November 18, 2018.

The institute had declared the result for the Probationary Officer (PO) main examination on December 17.

Candidates who appeared for the IBPS PO main examination can check their scores from the official website at ibps.in.

Steps to check IBPS PO main exam scores 2018:

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to view scores of online main exam for CRP PO MT VIII

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration number and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Your scores will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

The IBPS had invited applications to recruit around 3,500 PO in various banks.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 14:54 IST