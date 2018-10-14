IBPS PO Prelims analysis of Slot 2 exam on October 14, 2018

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Sunday conducted the Slot two test of the second day of the PO preliminary examination 2018 on October 14.

The exam is being conducted in four time slots: 2 each in morning and evening. The first slot was held earlier in the morning on Sunday.

A total of 100 questions had to be answered in 60 minutes. All the sections, except English Language, were available in both English and Hindi. Every correct answer will fetch 1 mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25.

The detailed break-up of IBPS PO Prelims 2018 exam is as follows:

The English Language section comprised of questions based on Reading Comprehension, Phrase/Word Replacement, Fill in the blanks, Parajumbles etc. The Reading Comprehension was based on Bank and its technology. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

There were two sets of Data Interpretation. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate, and most of the questions were calculative.

The Reasoning Ability section was dominated by questions based on Analytical Reasoning. There were five different sets of Analytical Reasoning based on various kinds of Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement. Directions based set was moderate. Four questions based on Syllogism were there in the exam. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 17:01 IST