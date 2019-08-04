IBPS RRB 2019 Question paper analysis: Reasoning ability easiest of all, expected cut-off here

education

Aug 04, 2019

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS conducts the RRB (Regional Rural Banks) Officer Scale I examination. The IBPS RRB examination was conducted today, on August 4 nationally.

This year, the overall recruitment in RRB is being conducted for a total of 9000+ vacancies of Office Assistant and Officers posts. There are 3688 vacancies assigned to Office Assistant, 3315 for Officer Scale-I, 1174for Officer Scale-II, and 157 for Officer Scale-III.

“The exam was conducted in four slots and it comprises of 2 sections, Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude with 80 questions to be answered in 45 minutes. The overall difficulty level of the exam was between ‘Easy to Moderate’. The Reasoning Ability section was Easy while the Quantitative Aptitude section was Moderate in difficulty level.”

Below is a section-wise analysis of the exam covering the distribution of questions:

Quant Section:

The difficulty level was between Easy to Moderate. The maximum questions in the section were asked from Arithmetic.

There were some major surprises in the first shift in terms of the paper pattern as topics like approximation and simplification were not asked. The paper pattern in the previous year’s paper was heavily based on such topics. However, we may expect these topics in the other shifts that are due today.

Reasoning Ability:

The section was between Easy to Moderate in difficulty. The surprise here was in terms of the lengthy puzzles asked, replacing conventional topics like syllogism. Nonetheless, you can expect questions based on this topic in the forthcoming slots.

Good Attempts:

The below table shows the number of questions for a good attempt of the exam:

The above analysis is purely based on the feedback that we have derived from the aspirants themselves.

(The author is academic head, Banking Exams ,Gradeup)

