IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2019 to be declared today at ibps.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:07 IST

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will on Friday declare the results of main examination for recruitment of officer scale I in regional rural banks (RRBs). The results of IBPS RRB Officer scale II and officer scale III single exam will also be declared alongwith IBPS RRB PO Main exam result 2019.

The IBPS Officer Scale 1 (PO main), Officer scale II and Officer Scale III examination was held on September 22. Candidates who pass the IBPS PO main exam will qualify for the interview which is scheduled to be conducted in November. The admit card for the interview of candidates who clear officer scale 1, scale 2 and scale 3 examinations will be released in October itself.

The provisional allotment of banks to successful candidates for officers scale I will be made in January 2020.

How to check IBPS RRB PO main, Officer Scale II and Officer Scale III result:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the link for result as desired

You will be directed to a new page to log in

Enter registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format

Login to view your result

Save it on your computer and take a printout of the same

Note: Visit IBPS’s official website for latest news and updates about the exam

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 14:06 IST