IBPS RRB Result 2020: Office Assistant, Officers Scale I, II, III provisional allotment released

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 09:47 IST

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment under reserve list for office assistant, officers scale I, II, III on its official website- ibps.in. Candidates who have appeared for IBPS RRB VIII exams can check their result online by logging in using their application ID and password.

IBPS had declared the scores of online main examination for recruitment of officers scale II and scale III on November 24, 2020. The main examination for officers scale II and III was held on October 18, 2020.

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the link scrolling on the top that reads IBPS CRP VIII office assistant result (provisional list)

Key in your registration number and password/ date of birth

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

Direct link for IBPS RRB Office Assistant result

Direct link for IBPS RRB officers scale I result

Direct link for IBPS RRB officer scale II result

Direct link for IBPS RRB officer scale III result