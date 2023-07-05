ICAI announces CA Inter, Final May exam results, direct link

ICAI CA Inter Result 2023: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced results of the May 2023 edition of Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final examinations. Candidates can go to icai.nic.in and check their marks online. The direct link has been provided below. ICAI CA Inter, Final results 2023 live updates. ICAI CA Inter, Final results announced (Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

Candidates have to use their registration numbers and roll numbers ro check ICAI CA results.

CA Final, Inter results direct link.

Steps to check ICAI CA Inter result 2023

Go to the official website, icai.nic.in.

Now, open the Inter result tab.

Enter your registration number and roll number and login.

Check and download the result.

ICAI CA Inter and Final examination was conducted in May 2023. The exam started on May 2 and ended on May 18, 2023.