ICAI CA final, foundation and CPT Result on this date; register to get through email, SMS

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the results of Chartered Accountants (CA) foundation and final examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) at around 6pm on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. A notification in this regard has been issued by ICAI on Saturday. The examination was held in November/December 2018.

The result as well as the merit list (candidates securing a minimum of 55% and above marks and upto the maximum of 50th Rank on all India basis) will also be available for the final and foundation exams only on the ICAI’s websites: icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.org and caresults.icai.org

Candidates need to key in their registration number or PIN number along with roll number to access the result.

Students can also register themselves from January 19 for getting their results on their e-mail addresses.

Candidates can also know their results with marks on SMS. The service will be available through India Times.

For getting results through SMS, candidates should type:

1) For CA Final Examination result (Old course): CAFNLOLD (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000148

2) For CA Final Examination result (New course): CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLNEW 000148

3) For Common Proficiency Test result: CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate), e.g. CACPT 000161

4) For Foundation Examination result: CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000161

and send the message to: 58888 - for all mobile services - India Times

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 16:51 IST