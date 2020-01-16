ICAI CA final result 2019 to be declared today by 6 pm, official confirms

education

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 12:40 IST

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will declare the result of CA final exam (old and new course) today anytime before 6pm. Candidates will be able to check their results on icaiexam.icai.org once it is declared.

Dhiraj Khandelwal, central council member of ICAI in his tweet informed that the result will be released by 6 pm today. “Best of luck to all my CA final Students , whose result going to announce today evening by 6pm,” he tweeted.

Best of luck to all my CA final Students , whose result going to announce today evening by 6pm . — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) January 16, 2020

In a latest notice issued by ICAI on January 7, the result of CA final old and new course exams is expected to be declared either by evening of January 16 or on January 17. Candidates are advised to keep checking the websites regularly for latest update.

ICAI will also send result on SMS to the candidates who have registered for the facility.

Moreover, the result of the Information Systems Audit (ISA) Assessment Test held on December 28, 2019 is also expected to be declared on Thursday, 16th January 2020 (evening)/ Friday, 17th January, 2020 at the Institute’s office at New Delhi. The result of the above Assessment Test will be available on the Institute’s website www.icai.org.

Here’s the direct links to check the ICAI CA final exam results:

1. icaiexam.icai.org

2. caresults.icai.org

3. icai.nic.in

How to check ICAI CA Final results 2019:

Visit any of the official website mentioned above.

Click on the CA final result link

Key in your roll number, pin and other login credentials

Your result will be displayed on screen