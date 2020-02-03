ICAI CA foundation, intermediate results 2019 announced, here’s how to check

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 18:19 IST

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared the result of CA foundation and intermediate exam (old and new course) today, on February 3, 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI also sends the result on SMS to the candidates who have registered for the facility.

Here’s the direct links to check the ICAI CA exam results

Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Examination : November 2019

Intermediate (New) Examination : November 2019

Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Examination - UNITS : November 2019

Intermediate (New) Examination - UNITS : November 2019

For getting results through SMS candidates should type:

I. For Intermediate (IPC) & Intermediate result the following:-

Intermediate(IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate(IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 00045F

Intermediate Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAIPCNEW 000145

II. For Foundation Examination result the following:-

CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000135 and send the message to:

57575 - for all mobile services

How to check ICAI CA results 2019:

1.Visit any of the official website

2.On the home page, click on the CA foundation and intermediate exam result link

3.Key in credentials and log in

4.The result will appear on the display screen

5.Download the results and take its print out for future reference