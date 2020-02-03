e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / ICAI CA foundation, intermediate results 2019 announced, here’s how to check

ICAI CA foundation, intermediate results 2019 announced, here’s how to check

ICAI also sends the result on SMS to the candidates who have registered for the facility. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Feb 03, 2020 18:19 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICAI CA foundation, intermediate results 2019. (Screengrab)
ICAI CA foundation, intermediate results 2019. (Screengrab)
         

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared the result of CA foundation and intermediate exam (old and new course) today, on February 3, 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI also sends the result on SMS to the candidates who have registered for the facility.

Here’s the direct links to check the ICAI CA exam results

Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Examination : November 2019

Intermediate (New) Examination : November 2019

Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Examination - UNITS : November 2019

Intermediate (New) Examination - UNITS : November 2019

For getting results through SMS candidates should type:

I. For Intermediate (IPC) & Intermediate result the following:-

Intermediate(IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate(IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 00045F

Intermediate Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAIPCNEW 000145

II. For Foundation Examination result the following:-

CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000135 and send the message to:

57575 - for all mobile services

How to check ICAI CA results 2019: 

1.Visit any of the official website

2.On the home page, click on the CA foundation and intermediate exam result link

3.Key in credentials and log in

4.The result will appear on the display screen

5.Download the results and take its print out for future reference

tags
top news
‘Shaheen Bagh protest not a coincidence, it’s an experiment’: PM Modi at Delhi election rally
‘Shaheen Bagh protest not a coincidence, it’s an experiment’: PM Modi at Delhi election rally
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
A new case, travel advisories, appeal: The latest on coronavirus in India
A new case, travel advisories, appeal: The latest on coronavirus in India
Rohit Sharma ruled out of NZ ODIs and Test series due to calf injury-Report
Rohit Sharma ruled out of NZ ODIs and Test series due to calf injury-Report
‘I salute you’: Shatrughan Sinha’s surprise tweet to PM Modi on coronavirus
‘I salute you’: Shatrughan Sinha’s surprise tweet to PM Modi on coronavirus
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News