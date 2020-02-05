ICAI CA May Exam 2020 registration process begins, here’s how to register

education

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 10:36 IST

ICAI CA May Exam 2020: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the online registration process for ICAI CA May Exam 2020. Candidates can register online at icaiexam.icai.org before February 26 till 5 pm.

The ICAI CA May exam 2020 will be held from May 2 to 18, 2020. The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates will have to click on the login/register tab given on the top of the page and register.

HOW TO APPLY FOR ICAI CA MAY EXAM 2020:

Visit icaiexam.icai.org

Click on the login tab

If you are already registered just login with your ID and password

If you are a new user, click on ‘New User’ link and generate your ID by providing the required details

Once your ID Is generated, login with the given login ID and password

Click on the link for registering for the foundation courses.

Fill the required details in the form and upload the required documents, photos and signature (wherever required)

Click on submit and download the filled form for further reference.

ICAI CA May Exam : Full schedule