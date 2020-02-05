ICAI CA May Exam 2020 registration to begin today, here’s how to register

education

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 08:15 IST

The online registration process for ICAI CA May foundation intermediate and final exams 2020 will begin today, February 5, 2020. Candidates can register online at icai.org. The last date to register is February 26.

The ICAI CA May exam will be held from May 2 to 18, 2020. The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

HOW TO APPLY FOR ICAI CA MAY EXAM 2020:

Visit icaiexam.icai.org

Click on the login tab

If you are already registered just login with your ID and password

If you are a new user, click on ‘New User’ link and generate your ID by providing the required details

Once your ID Is generated, login with the given login ID and password

Click on the link for registering for the foundation courses.

Fill the required details in the form and upload the required documents, photos and signature (wherever required)

Click on submit and download the filled form for further reference.

ICAI CA May Exam : Full schedule

Foundation course examination – under new scheme --

11th, 13th, 15th & 17th may 2020

Intermediate (ipc) course examination – under old scheme ---

Group-I 3rd , 5th, 8th & 10th may 2020

Group-II: 12th, 14th & 16th may 2020

Intermediate course examination – under new scheme

Group-I: 3rd , 5th, 8th & 10th may 2020

Group- II: 12th, 14th, 16th & 18th may 2020

Final course examination - under old scheme

Group -I: 2nd, 4th, 6th & 9th may 2020

Group -II: 11th, 13th, 15th & 17th may 2020

Final course examination - under new scheme

Group -I: 2nd, 4th, 6th & 9th may 2020

Group -II: 11th, 13th, 15th & 17th may 2020

International trade laws and world trade organisation (ITL & WTO), part I examination--

Group A 3 rd & 5th may 2020

Group B 8th & 10th may 2020

International taxation – assessment test (intt – at) ----11th & 13th may 2020