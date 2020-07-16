e-paper
Home / Education / ICAI CA November 2020 schedule released at icai.org, exam to begin from November 1

ICAI CA November 2020 schedule released at icai.org, exam to begin from November 1

ICAI CA November exam 2020: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the schedule for the CA November examination today, July 16 on its official website at icai.org.The ICAI CA November exam will begin from November 1 and conclude on November 18

education Updated: Jul 16, 2020 16:14 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
ICAI CA November exam 2020: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the schedule for the CA November examination today, July 16 on its official website. The examination timetable for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final year courses can be downloaded from the official website at icai.org.

The ICAI CA November examination will begin from November 1 and conclude on November 18. The online application process will begin on August 5 and the deadline to apply is August 25 without late fine. Aspirants can apply from August 25 to September 4 by paying a late fine.

Due to Covid-19, ICAI had to postpone the CA May cycle exam. The institute has decided to merge the CA May exam with November cycle. So, the students who are enrolled for May cycle of exam will also take the exam from November 1 onwards.

Click here for official notice

Check full schedule here: 

ICAI CA Foundation Course Examination (new scheme) --- 9th, 11th, 15th & 17th November 2020.

ICAI CA Intermediate Course Examination (IPC) for Group-I--- 2nd, 4th, 6th & 8th November 2020, while the Group-II exams will be held on 10th, 12th and 16th November 2020.

ICAI CA Intermediate Course Examination (new scheme) for Group-I ---2nd, 4th, 6th & 8th November 2020 while Group-II exams will be held on 10th, 12th, 16th & 18th November 2020.

ICA CA Final Course Examination (old scheme) for Group -I ------1st, 3rd, 5th & 7th November 2020 while the Group -II exam will be conducted on 9th, 11th, 15th & 17th November 2020.

ICAI CA Final Course Examination (new scheme) for Group -I---- 1st, 3rd, 5th & 7th November 2020 while Group -II exam are scheduled on 9th, 11th, 15th & 17th November 2020.

“The Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination (Modules I to IV) will be organised on 9th, 11th, 15th & 17th November 2020 while the International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO), Part I Examination for Group A will be held on 2nd & 4th November 2020. The Group B exams will be held on 6th & 8th November 2020 and the International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT) will be held on 9th & 11th November 2020,” the official notice reads.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

