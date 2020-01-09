ICMAI CAT admit card 2020 released at icmai.in, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 11:45 IST

The institute of cost accountants in India has released the admit card for the ICMAI CAT 2020 examination on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at icmai.in.

ICMAI will be conducting the CAT 2020 examination on January 18, 2020, at various centres. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted centres on the date of the examination or else they won’t be allowed to appear in the examination.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the ICMAI CAT admit card 2020:

1.Visit the official website

2.Scroll down on the home page and click on the update tab

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘Admit Card for CAT January, 2020 Examination’

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.The admit card will appear on the display screen

7.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.