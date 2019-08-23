ICMAI result 2019: June term examination results to be declared soon at examicmai.in
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will declare June 2019 term examinations results on Friday evening.
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will declare June 2019 term examinations results on Friday evening.
ICMAI will declare the results of foundation, intermediate and final examination conducted in June 2019.
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results visiting the official result website of ICMAI at https://icmai.in/.
In a notification issued on the official website, Institute of Cost Accountants of India has said, “Result for June 2019 Term of examination will be available on 23-Aug-2019 late evening at the following servers: http://www.examicmai.in, http://www.examicmai.org.”
Steps to check ICMAI Result 2019 after they are declared:
Step 1: Visit the official websites www.examicmai.in or www.examicmai.org
Step 2:Click on the link for the desired result
Step 3: A login page will open
Step 4: Enter your registration number as well as the password
Step 5: Submit
Step 6: Results will be displayed on the screen
Note: Visit the official website of Institute of Cost Accountants of India for latest news and updates.
