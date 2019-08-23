ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2019 2019 likely to be declared today at icaiexam.icai.org

education

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 11:17 IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (Old Course and New Course) Examination results on Friday evening (August 23). The examination was conducted in May 2019.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official websites of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.orgor caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

The candidates will also be able to view the All India merit list (upto the 50th Rank) on the above mentioned websites.

In a notification issued earlier, ICAI had said, “Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (Old Course & New Course) Examination held in May 2019 are likely to be declared on the Friday, August 23, 2019 (evening)/Saturday, August 24, 2019 around 6.00 P.M. and the same as well as the All India merit list (upto the 50th Rank) can also be accessed by candidates on the following websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in.”

Earlier on August 13, the results of Chartered Accountants (CA) foundation exam and final examination (old and new course) results were declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 11:13 IST