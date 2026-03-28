ICSE and ISC Result 2026: When and how to check Class 10 and 12 results
The ongoing Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams will conclude on March 30 and April 6, respectively. The results will be announced by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which conducts both ICSE and ISC exams on the same day, most likely by April 2026.
Students appearing for the exams this year can check their results on the official CISCE websites at results.cisce.org and cisce.org. To check their results, students will need their login credentials, such as their course code, UID, index number, and captcha code.
Apart from the official website, students can also check their results through the Digilocker app or SMS. The result will include subject-wise marks, total marks, the student's qualifying status, and other important information.
CISE Result 2026 Date
Last year, in 2025, the results were announced on April 30, while the 2024 results were announced on May 6. Based on the previous pattern, this year the results are expected to be announced by the last week of April or the first week of May. Both ICSE and ISC results are expected to be released on the same day through a press conference organized by the CSICE Board officials. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready when checking the results.
The minimum passing marks for students are 33%, while the subject-wise passing marks are 35%.
How to Check Class 10th and 12th CISCE Result 2026
You can check your ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th results by using two methods, first through the official website, and the other, through the Digilocker app.
Method 1: Through the official website
- Visit the official website- cisce.org
- On the homepage, click on the ICSE or ISC result 2026
- Enter the required credentials, such as index number and UID
- Fill in the captcha code displayed on the screen
- Click on the Submit Button
- Your ICSE or ISC result will be displayed on the screen
- Download or print a copy of the marksheet for later use.
Method 2: Through the Digilocker app
- Visit the Digilocker app on your smartphone or on a web browser
- Log in using your credentials or Aadhaar details
- After logging in, go to the issued document section or the Education section
- Visit the CISCE link, and click on your preferred option for ICSE or ISC results
- Enter your credentials, i.e., Index number and UID
- Click on the Submit button
- Download the PDF file of your marksheet for later use.
Students must keep the online available scorecard for future reference, but the official marksheet issued by the boards must be collected from their respective schools. For more details on ICSE and ISC exams 2026, please visit the official website of CISCE- cisce.org.
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