ICSE and ISC Result 2026: When and how to check Class 10 and 12 results

The ongoing Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams will conclude on March 30 and April 6, respectively. The results will be announced by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which conducts both ICSE and ISC exams on the same day, most likely by April 2026. The ICSE and ISC exams are likely to be declared in April-end. (PTI)

Students appearing for the exams this year can check their results on the official CISCE websites at results.cisce.org and cisce.org. To check their results, students will need their login credentials, such as their course code, UID, index number, and captcha code.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results through the Digilocker app or SMS. The result will include subject-wise marks, total marks, the student's qualifying status, and other important information.

CISE Result 2026 Date Last year, in 2025, the results were announced on April 30, while the 2024 results were announced on May 6. Based on the previous pattern, this year the results are expected to be announced by the last week of April or the first week of May. Both ICSE and ISC results are expected to be released on the same day through a press conference organized by the CSICE Board officials. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready when checking the results.

The minimum passing marks for students are 33%, while the subject-wise passing marks are 35%.

How to Check Class 10th and 12th CISCE Result 2026 You can check your ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th results by using two methods, first through the official website, and the other, through the Digilocker app.