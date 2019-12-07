ICSE Board class 10th, 12th exam 2020 date sheet released, check here

education

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 10:53 IST

The Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams 2020. The ISC class 12 board exam will commence from February 3 and end on March 31. ICSE class 10th board exam will commence from February 27 and end on March 30.

According to the official circular, “The Indian School Certificate Year 2020 Examination results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of May 2020. The results will NOT be available from the office of the Council in New Delhi. Queries about the results by candidates/parents/guardians will not be entertained by the Council.”

The ISC exam will begin with Home Science (Paper 2) – Planning Session paper on February 3. The exam will begin at 9 am. The ICSE exam will begin from February 27 with English paper. The exam will commence at 11 am.