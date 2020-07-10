e-paper
ICSE Class 10th Result 2020: Steps to check CISCE class 10 results online at cisce.org

ICSE Class 10th Result 2020: Students who have appeared in the ICSE board examination 2020, can check their results on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Here’s how to check ICSE class 10th results online.

education Updated: Jul 10, 2020 15:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICSE Class 10th Result 2020.
ICSE Class 10th Result 2020: The results of ICSE (Class 10) examinations 2020 were declared on Friday at CISCE’s official website.

Students who have appeared in the ICSE board examination 2020, can check their results on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

The council has made a CAREER portal available to check the results. Schools can download the results from this portal by using the principal’s user ID and password.

Steps to check ICSE results 2020 on the official results website:

1) Visit the official results website of CISCE

2) On the homepage, click on the ICSE Result 2020 link

3) Key in your credentials and log in

4)The ICSE result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6) You can also print results for future reference

Steps to receive ICSE results 2020 through SMS:

1. Open your SMS box

2. Type ICSE>your unique ID> and send it to 09248082883

