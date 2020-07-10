ICSE, ISC Results 2020: Mixed reaction from students across India ahead of results

education

Nervousness gripped among students of ICSE, ISC board in Lucknow ahead of the results to be declared on Friday. Due to pandemic COVID-19, the examinations were cancelled mid way on March 19 and thereafter remaining exams could not be held.

Manan Gupta, who appeared in class 12 with Commerce stream from La Martiniere College, Lucknow was feeling a touch nervous. “Not thinking too much about the result as it unnecessarily increases anxiety level,” he said.

Manan said he will be happy to figure in 80% bracket. He wants to do BBA after which he plans to start his own business.

Anmol Goel, who appeared in ISC examination with Commerce stream from St Teresa’s Day School and College, Model House has also opted for Mathematics. He said, “Yes, I am little nervous and concerned about the results.” Anmol wants to pursue Bachelor’s in Business Administration (BBA) from National PG College.

The result of class 10 (ICSE) and class 12 (ISC) 2020 will be announced on Friday at 3 pm, said Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), in a press statement on Thursday.

Individual candidates can access the results by logging into the council’s website (www.cisce.org) or (www.results.cisce.org). The students can also access the results through SMS.

The ISC (class 12) Board exam was scheduled between February 3 and March 31, while ICSE (class 10) exam began on February 27 and was scheduled to end on March 30.

However in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the remaining exams were cancelled on March 19 and rescheduled in July but were cancelled again due to the surge in corona cases.

PRAYAGRAJ

Twin brothers Khushagra and Yashagra Tripathi, residents of Daraganj locality of Prayagraj are both awaiting their intermediate examination results eagerly. Students of St Joseph’s College, both have appeared in the exam with arts stream subjects.

Kushagra, who scored 85% in his high school exams, says, “All my exams went very well and I am hopeful of scoring in the 90’s. I am little worried for the English language paper as marking in it is usually strict, but I am confident that I would do well,” says the confident teen.

So, any attempt to ensure a little divine push before the exam. “I offered my prayers to the Almighty before and during the exams. I believe now is the time to accept the results of the karma,” he says.

His brother Yashagra Tripathi, who scored 87% in his high school, is also sure to score in 90’s. “Geography exam did not take place due to lockdown. I am sure still that I would bag a score in 90’s,” he says.

As for any competition between brothers, both say: “None”. “It will be celebration time irrespective of who score more than the other,” they say.

CHANDIGARH

Sachin Rawat, a Chandigarh based ISC student whose results will be announced on Friday, said, “I am a little nervous about my results today but I am expecting good percentage. I have worked hard for the examination and my parents keep motivating me.”

Another ISC student from Chandigarh, Tanya Rana, said, “I am not keeping my expectations very high. I have worked hard and I’ll get good numbers. I’m keeping myself busy today to keep myself calm.”

(with inputs from Lucknow, Prayagraj, Chandigarh)