ICSE physics paper 2019 was tricky and bit lengthy, say students

ICSE Physics paper: The ICSE examination for physics was a little tricky to comprehend and write. The paper was a bit lengthy too, said students in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The students at City Montessori School, Kanpur Road branch came out of the examination hall claiming that the paper was difficult. However, few students seemed satisfied with their performance.

Amandeep and Aryan Sinha of CMS said, “There were a couple of questions which did present some uncertainty initially.”

Another student Stephen Madan added, “Paper was difficult and challenging.”

Anant Kumar Mishra, a science stream student said “The paper questions were tricky. I completed my paper almost in time, there was no time left for revision.”

Another student Manisha Singh said, “Few chapters which my teacher revised with me during camps proved very fruitful”. A few students said that they had prepared very well but could not do equally well while writing the answers.

Seeing the serious faces of students, teacher Shashikanti consoled them and asked them to be calm, quiet and leave the rest in the hands of the almighty.

Geeta Acharya, Physics Educator said,” we have worked very hard with the students by providing them worksheets and enrichment sheets during regular and camp classes. I feel section A was a bit confusing and most of the students seemed to be dissatisfied with it.”

Another Physics Educator, Prerena Swaranjani said, “The paper today was bit lengthy and did require thorough knowledge for scoring good marks.”

Physics teacher at St Teresa’s College, Aashiana, Anil Kumar Verma was of the view that the ICSE Examination 2019, Physics paper was conceptual and the questions were based on diagrams.

Students of City Montessori School, Gomti nagar branch sounded much more confident. Syed Aftab said, “The paper was very good and I knew all the answers in the paper”.

Another CMS Gomti Nagar branch student, Sukrit said, “I am confident that I will get good marks in this paper.” Fizza said, “I am very happy with the paper as it was very good specially the numerical part.”Aurikey said, “The paper was much easier than the pre-board exam paper.”

Students of St Teresa’s College, Aashiana were happy with the question paper. Ayushi Jaiswal said that the paper was easy but lengthy. Questions were direct. Ekta Singh said numerical were easy but some part of the paper was difficult.

