ICSI CS Executive, Professional June exam dates announced

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced dates for the Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional examinations which are scheduled to be held in June, 2024. Candidates can check the detailed time table on icsi.edu. ICSI CS Executive, Professional June exam date sheets released

As per the ICSI date sheets, CS Executive 2017 syllabus examination will be conducted from June 1 to 8.

CS Executive 2022 syllabus exams are scheduled for June 1 to 7.

For the CS Professional course, 2017 syllabus exams will take place from June 1 to 10 and 2022 course exams will be held from June 1 to 7.

The institute has informed that candidates will get 15 additional minutes from 9 am to 9:15 am for reading question papers. It has reserved June 11, 12, 13 and 14 to meet any exigency.

