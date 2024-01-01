close_game
ICSI CS Executive, Professional June exam dates announced

ICSI CS Executive, Professional June exam dates announced

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 01, 2024 04:49 PM IST

Candidates can check the detailed time table of CS Executive and Professional examinations on icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced dates for the Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional examinations which are scheduled to be held in June, 2024. Candidates can check the detailed time table on icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Executive, Professional June exam date sheets released

As per the ICSI date sheets, CS Executive 2017 syllabus examination will be conducted from June 1 to 8.

CS Executive 2022 syllabus exams are scheduled for June 1 to 7.

For the CS Professional course, 2017 syllabus exams will take place from June 1 to 10 and 2022 course exams will be held from June 1 to 7.

Here is the direct link to download date sheets:

ICSI CS June exams

The institute has informed that candidates will get 15 additional minutes from 9 am to 9:15 am for reading question papers. It has reserved June 11, 12, 13 and 14 to meet any exigency.

How to download ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2024 date sheets

  1. Go to icsi.edu.
  2. Open the Latest@ICSI tab.
  3. Open the “Time Table for CS Examinations, June, 2024 Executive and Professional Programme Examination” link.
  4. Check and download the time table.

Exam and College Guide
