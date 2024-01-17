ICSI CSEET January 2024 result date announced, check notice here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) 2024 result date. Accoring to the notification, the e results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will be announced on Friday, January 19th, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. Candidates who took the ICSI CSEET January 2024 examination can check the results through the official website at www.icsi.edu. ICSI announces CSEET 2024 result date(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ICSI conducted the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on January 6, 2024, and January, 8 2024.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, January, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates”, read the official notification.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

ICSI CSEET January 2024 result: How to check

Visit the official website at www.icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the ICSI CSEET January 2024 result link

Key in your log in details

Check the ICSI CSEET January 2024 result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.