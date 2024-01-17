ICSI CSEET January 2024 result date announced, check notice here
ICSI to announce CSEET January 2024 results on January 19th.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) 2024 result date. Accoring to the notification, the e results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will be announced on Friday, January 19th, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. Candidates who took the ICSI CSEET January 2024 examination can check the results through the official website at www.icsi.edu.
ICSI conducted the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on January 6, 2024, and January, 8 2024.
“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, January, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates”, read the official notification.
Candidates can check the detailed notification here.
ICSI CSEET January 2024 result: How to check
Visit the official website at www.icsi.edu
On the homepage, click on the ICSI CSEET January 2024 result link
Key in your log in details
Check the ICSI CSEET January 2024 result
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.