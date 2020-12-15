e-paper
Home / Education / ICSI signs MoU for academic collaboration with Bharathiar University

ICSI signs MoU for academic collaboration with Bharathiar University

The objective of the MoU is to bring together the efforts of the two institutions for imparting knowledge and honing the skills of students, academicians and professionals of both the institutions, an ICSI release said Monday.

education Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 20:03 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Coimbatore
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharathiar University here under the “ICSI Academic Collaborations” initiative.

The objective of the MoU is to bring together the efforts of the two institutions for imparting knowledge and honing the skills of students, academicians and professionals of both the institutions, an ICSI release said Monday.

A panel discussion was organised on the topic “Strategic Plan for Implementation of NEP in Universities & Professional Institutes” through virtual mode Sunday which was followed by the MOU signing ceremony.

ICSI President C S Ashish Garg said the MoU would not just help in fostering the relationship between the two partner institutes but would also promote executive education programmes.

Sharing his happiness on Bharathiar University joining hands with ICSI, university Vice-Chancellor Dr P Kaliraj said “this MoU will not only help in developing the skills by enhancing the curriculum but will also build the character of the students.”

