IDBI Bank SO admit card 2020 released at idbibank.in, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 17:15 IST

Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has released the admit cards for the Specialist Officer recruitment 2020 on its website. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination can download their admit card for the personal interview round online at idbibank.in on or before February 18, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 61 vacancies of specialist officers. Out of which, 54 vacancies are for Manager (Grade B), 5 for AGM (Grade C), and 2 for DGM (Grade D).

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted centres or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the career tab, and click on the current openings link

3.On the webpage, click on the download SO admit card link

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.The admit card will appear on the display screen

7.Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.