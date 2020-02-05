e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / IDBI Bank SO admit card 2020 released at idbibank.in, here’s how to download

IDBI Bank SO admit card 2020 released at idbibank.in, here’s how to download

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 61 vacancies of specialist officers. Out of which, 54 vacancies are for Manager (Grade B), 5 for AGM (Grade C), and 2 for DGM (Grade D).

education Updated: Feb 05, 2020 17:15 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IDBI Bank SO admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
IDBI Bank SO admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has released the admit cards for the Specialist Officer recruitment 2020 on its website. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination can download their admit card for the personal interview round online at idbibank.in on or before February 18, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 61 vacancies of specialist officers. Out of which, 54 vacancies are for Manager (Grade B), 5 for AGM (Grade C), and 2 for DGM (Grade D).

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted centres or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the career tab, and click on the current openings link

3.On the webpage, click on the download SO admit card link

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.The admit card will appear on the display screen

7.Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.

tags
top news
Chinmayanand walks out of jail after HC grants bail in sexual abuse case
Chinmayanand walks out of jail after HC grants bail in sexual abuse case
UP govt allots 5-acre plot for mosque to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya
UP govt allots 5-acre plot for mosque to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya
Thalapathy Vijay being questioned for tax evasion
Thalapathy Vijay being questioned for tax evasion
Sajjad Lone and Mehbooba Mufti’s close aide released from detention in J-K
Sajjad Lone and Mehbooba Mufti’s close aide released from detention in J-K
‘Make in India, for India and for the world’: PM Modi at DefExpo
‘Make in India, for India and for the world’: PM Modi at DefExpo
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra prices leak ahead of Feb 11 launch
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra prices leak ahead of Feb 11 launch
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
The Indian artist bringing back childhood memories of the Sikhs
The Indian artist bringing back childhood memories of the Sikhs
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News