IGAU Recruitment 2020: 38 vacancies of subject matter specialist and programmer assistant on offer

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 17:02 IST

Indira Gandhi Agricultural University (IGAU) has invited online applications for the recruitment of subject matter specialist and programmer assistant on its official website.

Interested candidates can apply for the position online at igau.edu.in from April 20 to June 15, 2020, until 11:59 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 38 vacancies of subject matter specialist and programmer assistant at the varsity. Out of which, 31 vacancies are for subject matter specialist , and 7 for programmer assistant.

Candidates selected for the subject matter specialist vacancies will be eligible for a salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, and Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 for programmer assistant vacancies.

Educational Qualification:

1) Subject Matter Specialist - A candidate should have a Master’s Degree in a relevant subject with at least 55% marks (or its equivalent grade 6.50 in 10:00 scale) from any recognized university with a good academic record.

2) Programme Assistant- An applicant should have a Master’s Degree in concerned subject with at least 55% marks (or its equivalent grade 6.50 in 10:00 scare) from any recognized university with a good academic record.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.