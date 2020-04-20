e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IGAU Recruitment 2020: 38 vacancies of subject matter specialist and programmer assistant on offer

IGAU Recruitment 2020: 38 vacancies of subject matter specialist and programmer assistant on offer

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 38 vacancies of Subject Matter Specialist & Programmer Assistant at the varsity.

education Updated: Apr 20, 2020 17:02 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Interested candidates can apply for the position online at igau.edu.in from April 20 to June 15, 2020, until 11:59 pm.
Interested candidates can apply for the position online at igau.edu.in from April 20 to June 15, 2020, until 11:59 pm.(HT file)
         

Indira Gandhi Agricultural University (IGAU) has invited online applications for the recruitment of subject matter specialist and programmer assistant on its official website.

Interested candidates can apply for the position online at igau.edu.in from April 20 to June 15, 2020, until 11:59 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 38 vacancies of subject matter specialist and programmer assistant at the varsity. Out of which, 31 vacancies are for subject matter specialist , and 7 for programmer assistant.

Candidates selected for the subject matter specialist vacancies will be eligible for a salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, and Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 for programmer assistant vacancies.

Educational Qualification:

1) Subject Matter Specialist - A candidate should have a Master’s Degree in a relevant subject with at least 55% marks (or its equivalent grade 6.50 in 10:00 scale) from any recognized university with a good academic record.

2) Programme Assistant- An applicant should have a Master’s Degree in concerned subject with at least 55% marks (or its equivalent grade 6.50 in 10:00 scare) from any recognized university with a good academic record.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

tags
top news
LIVE: Lockdown is the only available vaccine, says health ministry
LIVE: Lockdown is the only available vaccine, says health ministry
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
Should get another chance like Azhar: Inzamam on tainted PAK cricketer
Should get another chance like Azhar: Inzamam on tainted PAK cricketer
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away after suffering cardiac arrest
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away after suffering cardiac arrest
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News