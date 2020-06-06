e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IGNOU Assignments uploaded for January and July session students at ignou.ac.in, here’s the link

IGNOU Assignments uploaded for January and July session students at ignou.ac.in, here’s the link

IGNOU has released the links of subject-wise assignments for January and July 2020 academic programs. Students can access the assignments from the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in and download them.

education Updated: Jun 06, 2020 13:10 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IGNOU assignment uploaded
IGNOU assignment uploaded
         

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the links of subject-wise assignments for January and July session 2020 academic programs. Students can access the assignments from the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in and download them. The assignments for each course and each year can be downloaded from the following link:

IGNOU Assignment Link

Students are advised to mention their enrolment number, name, address, assignment code and study centre code on the first page of their assignment.

After evaluation, the assignments have to be returned to you by the Study Centre. Please insist on this and keep a record with you. The marks obtained by you will be sent by the Centre to SED at IGNOU, New Delhi.

According to the official notice, the last date for submission of Assignments for all Academic Programmes of IGNOU for Term-End Examinations, June 2020 has been extended till June 15, 2020.

tags
top news
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
LIVE: Please don’t test if you are asymptomatic, says Delhi CM
LIVE: Please don’t test if you are asymptomatic, says Delhi CM
Ahead of 2021 state polls, Mamata Banerjee warns TMC against corruption in relief work
Ahead of 2021 state polls, Mamata Banerjee warns TMC against corruption in relief work
9,887 Covid-19 cases in India in 24 hours, 294 deaths in highest single-day jump
9,887 Covid-19 cases in India in 24 hours, 294 deaths in highest single-day jump
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
‘People talk about Glenn McGrath but Javagal Srinath was right up there’
‘People talk about Glenn McGrath but Javagal Srinath was right up there’
‘Covid-19 is a gift from China..they should’ve stopped it’: Donald Trump
‘Covid-19 is a gift from China..they should’ve stopped it’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In