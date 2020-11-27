e-paper
IGNOU celebrates Constitution Day

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU observed Constitution Day by reading the preamble of the Constitution.

education Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 18:32 IST
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU observed Constitution Day by reading the preamble of the Constitution.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU observed Constitution Day on Thursday by reading the preamble of the Constitution. In a press note issued on Friday, the varsity said that President Ram Nath Kovind led the nation in reading the Preamble to the Constitution of India. IGNOU VC Prof Nageshwar Rao read the preamble along with other officials of the varsity at the IGNOU headquarter. The day was also observed by the regional centers of the university across the country.

According to the release, IGNOU’S School of Law (SOL) also celebrated the Constitution Day on Thursday, November 26. On this occasion, the school conducted one hour Live and Interactive discussion on Gyan Darshan channel on the theme “Seventy Years journey of Constitution of India (1950-2020)”.

The panel had experts from School of Law IGNOU: 1) Prof. K. Elumalai, Director, School of Law 2) Dr. Anand Gupta, School of Law

The discussion covered the following aspects: a) An overview of Amendments made during the last 70 years b) Parts of the Constitution newly added c) Articles newly added d) Articles completely omitted/deleted e) Court induced Amendments f) Other related matters.

