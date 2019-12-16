IGNOU December TEE 2019: Exam centre shifted from Jamia

education

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 19:24 IST

In cognizance of the ongoing protest at Jamia Milia Islamia, IGNOU has changed the examination centre for students who were allotted to appear for the December Term end exam at the Jamia Milia university. As per the press release issued by IGNOU, the examination centre has been shifted to Guru Nanak Garib Niwaj Education School, Greater Kailash.

“All the students who were allotted to the Jamia examination centre may report at the timings mentioned in the date-sheet for their exam to 07191D (Guru Nanak Garib Niwaj Education School, Gurudwara Nanaksar Complex, Opp-M-41, Greater Kailash Part-2,Near Greater Kailash Metro Station, New Delhi-110048,” reads the official notice.

The Open University has also released the revised hall tickets for the students. Students are advised to take a print out of the hall ticket and bring its copy to their newly allotted examination centre on the date of the examination or else they won’t be entertained.

For more details, students are advised to visit the official website of IGNOU.