IGNOU extends last date for June 2019 Term End exam form submission, check revised dates here

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for accepting the June 2019 Term-End Exam form till April 15, 2019. Earlier the last date was March 31. The June TEE form will be accepted till April 15 without any late fee.

An official notice of IGNOU reads, “The last date of accepting the June, 2019 Term-end Examination form without any late fee has been extended from 31st March, 2019 to 15th April, 2019.”

The examination will begin on June 1 and conclude on June 29, 2019.

Late fine of Rs. 1000 will be applicable after April 15.

IGNOU June Term End Exam : How To Submit form

Visit the official website for IGNOU.

Click on the Term End Exam form link on the home page.

Read The instruction and check the declaration.

Enter your programme code, enrolment number.

Select the mode of payment and log in.

Enter your details including date of birth, gender, and preferred exam centre code. Select the course codes .

Submit the form and pay examination fee in online mode.

Keep a copy of your form and acknowledgement number.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 09:02 IST