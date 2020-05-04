IGNOU June term end exam 2020 postponed, new schedule to be announced later

education

Updated: May 04, 2020 20:57 IST

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday decided to postpone the June 2020 Term End Examinations. The exam was scheduled from June 1. In a press release issued on Monday, the University’s Chief Public Relations officer (CPRO in-charge) Rajesh Sharma informed that the decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

According to the press release, IGNOU VC Prof Nageshwar Rao informed that the new revised dates for the June term end exams will be decided later taking cognisance of the situation, and the students will be informed at least 15 days in advance. The VC further informed that the dates of submission of assignments, exam form submission, and re-admission have already been extended by the university up to 31st May 2020.

Assuring the students who have to submit project reports as part of the evaluation process in some subjects, Prof Rao informed that project submission process has also been made online for which guidelines will be issued by the University separately. In respect of the programmes requiring fieldwork and collection of primary data, exploration and analysis of secondary research data would be allowed in lieu of field work, added Prof Nageshwar Rao.

Prof Rao will also be addressing students on Tuesday at 10 am (5th May 2020) through Facebook Live Session on IGNOU’s Official Facebook page (@OfficialPageIGNOU).

Here is the revised dates for assignment submission, Exam form submission and Re-admission. The fresh dates can also be accessed at IGNOU’S website www.ignou.ac.in

Revised dates for for assignment submission, Exam form submission and Re-admission:

1) Date of Submission of Term End Examinations Forms: upto 31st May, 2020

2) Date of June, 2020 Term End Exam Assignment Submission- upto 31st May: 2020

3) Date of Re-admission: upto 31st May, 2020

IGNOU has been using the social media and its wide network channels consisting of FM Radio & TV channels, Gyan Vani and Gyan Darshan to provide support services to the students. The University also has been conducting online classes using video-conferencing platforms apart from Self Learning Material in printed and digital forms, multimedia material as well as offering online certificate courses to learners through SWAYAM portal of MHRD.