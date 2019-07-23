IGNOU June term-end exam results 2019 to be out by mid-August

education

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 16:34 IST

Indira Gandhi National Open University will announce the results of June term-end examination 2019 in mid-August. The University recently announced the results of only students who had applied for early results for the June 2019 term-end examinations.

Students who had applied for early results can check their results by going to the website of the University at ignou.ac.in. Click on results in the top nav bar and then click on term-end in the left on the new page that opens. Now click on ‘Early Declaration for June 2019 Exam Result (New)’ and key in your enrolment number and submit. The results will be displayed on the screen.

The results for rest of the students are likely to be announced around mid-Aug 2019. The term-end Examinations for June 2019 had started on June 1, 2019 and continued till the end of June. IGNOU conducts term-end examinations twice every year (in the months of June and December).

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 16:17 IST