IGNOU OPENMAT 2019 admit card released at ignou.ac.in, here’s how to download

Admit card for OPENMAT 2018 has been released by Indira Gandhi National Open University on its official website ignou.ac.in The exam will be conducted on December 16, 2018 at various test centres.

How to download

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Click on the link ‘OPENMAT’ admit card

Here’s the direct link to download admit card.

Enter your roll number and password

Click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen.

Download and take print out .

Candidates appearing for the IGNOU OPENMAT XLIV examination have various options of courses to get admission in. The courses include including Master of Business Administration (MBA), Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM), Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM), Post Graduate Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM), Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM), Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP).

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 11:53 IST