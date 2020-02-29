e-paper
IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 registration begins for MBA admissions

IGNOU OPENMAT 2020: Online application process for IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 has begun. NTA will conduct the OPENMAT XLVII for admission to management (MBA) programme on April 29. The online application process will close on March 23.

Feb 29, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IGNOU OPENMAT 2020: Online application process for IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 has begun. NTA will conduct the OPENMAT XLVII for admission to management (MBA) programme on April 29. The online application process will close on March 23. Candidates can apply online at https://ignouexams.nta.nic.in/

NTA will release the IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 admit card on April 9. It will be a computer based test.

Educational Qualification:

Any graduate (including Chartered Accountancy/Cost Accountancy/Company Secretaryship) with 50% marks for general category/45% for reserved category as per government of India rules. (In case of grading system, students should ensure that his/her CGPA should meet the eligibility percentage requirement).  

Direct link to apply for IGNOU OPENMAT 2020

Exam Pattern:

The OPENMAT Entrance Exam consists of four tests (Sections):

Test 1 comprises of 30 questions of General Awareness,

Test II consists of 50 questions of English language,

Test III is of Quantitative Aptitude which consists of 50 questions, and

Test IV is of Reasoning consisting of 70 questions.

All these tests will be conducted in one session of 3 hours. The total number of questions for all the four tests is 200 and each question carries 1 mark. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.

