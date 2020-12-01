e-paper
Education / IGNOU Recruitment 2020: Application begins for asst. registrar, security officer vacancies

IGNOU Recruitment 2020: Application begins for asst. registrar, security officer vacancies

IGNOU Recruitment 2020: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has invited online applications for recruitment of assistant registrars and security officers.

education Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 16:11 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IGNOU Recruitment 2020: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has invited online applications for recruitment of assistant registrars and security officers. There are a total of 21 vacancies for assistant registrar and one for security officer post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at ignou.ac.in. The upper age limit for both the posts is 42. The deadline for application is December 31.

Pay Scale:

Assistant Registrar (56100-1,77,500) Level 10 of 7th CPC

Security Officer (56100-1,77,500) Level 10 of 7th CPC

Qualification for Asst. Registrar:

Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed

Qualification for Security Officer:

Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade of ‘B’ in the UGC seven point scale.

Should be a released Short Service Commissioned Officer or serving as such after having completed his initial period of assignment of 5 years of military service and whose case the Ministry of Defence issues certificate that he would be released within 3 months of selection and from the date of receipt of offer of appointment.

Official Notification

