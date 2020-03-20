e-paper
Home / Education / IGNOU suspends activities at Learner Support Centers till March 31 due to Covid-19 outbreak

IGNOU suspends activities at Learner Support Centers till March 31 due to Covid-19 outbreak

In the wake of covid-19 outbreak, IGNOU has suspended all activities at Learner Support Centers (LSC) across the country.

education Updated: Mar 20, 2020 18:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In the wake of covid-19 outbreak, IGNOU has suspended all activities at Learner Support Centers (LSC) across the country. (ignou.ac.in)
         

In the wake of covid-19 outbreak, IGNOU has suspended all activities at Learner Support Centers (LSC) across the country. There are more than 1800 LSCs with over 35000 academic counsellors across India where over 7 lakhs students are provided support services.

The assignment submission date also has been extended till April 30.

Professor Nageshwar Rao, VC IGNOU has urged the IGNOU learners to not visit the study center, Regional Center and the IGNOU HQ during the period and advised them to use IGNOU helpline telephone numbers, available email ids on IGNOU website, IGRAM portal and social media channels for any enquiry.

The VC has also advised all the employees of the university including faculty members, administrative staff to strictly adhere to the advisory circulated by the authorities to prevent the spread of the virus. He has asked all heads of Schools/Divisions/Units/Centres/Cells to take immediate steps to ensure availability of hand sanitizer/Soaps/other cleaning materials at their schools/Divisions/Units/Centres/Cells.

