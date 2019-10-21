IIM CAT 2019 admit card to be released on October 23 at iimcat.ac.in

education

Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode will release the admit card or hall ticket for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Candidates appearing in the examination are advised to visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in on October 23 at 5 pm to download their admit card.

The registration process for CAT 2019 began on August 7, 2019, and concluded on September 18, 2019. The online examination of CAT 2019 will be conducted on November 24, 2019, in two-shift spread across around 156 test cities. The result for CAT 2019 is scheduled to be released in the second week of January 2020.

Exam Pattern:

The exam will be of three-hour duration and will be divided into the following sections:

•Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

•Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

•Quantitative Ability

Candidates will get one hour of time for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section. Candidates will be allowed, use of a basic on-screen calculator for computation during the exam.

Selection process:

It must be noted that IIMs shortlist candidates for the interview stage based on their own criteria, which may be independent of each other. The process includes Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI). Performance in the CAT 2019 examination is an important component in the admission process.

