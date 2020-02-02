e-paper
IIM Kozhikode Director welcomes promise of New Education Policy soon

IIM Kozhikode Director welcomes promise of New Education Policy soon

The Finance Minister has promised in the budget speech that the New Education Policy will be announced soon.

education Updated: Feb 02, 2020 09:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Thiruvananthapuram
IIM Kozhikode.
IIM Kozhikode.
         

Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode welcomed the Union Finance minister’s promise in the budget that a new Educational policy will be announced soon.

“The Finance Minister has promised in the budget speech that the New Education Policy will be announced soon. The current policy is several decades old and the new policy is expected to introduce fresh ideas, particularly on the use of technology, modern teaching pedagogies and experiential learning,” Chatterjee said in a statement.

The proposal to allow FDI in education sector is not a cause for worry as IIMs have always benchmarked themselves against global standards of teaching and learning, he said.

However, there is need to wait for the full details of the policy to see whether it would mean global schools and colleges opening campuses in India or simply foreign capital getting invested in Indian private institutions, he added.

“I am happy that the budget has proposed online educational programmes as the time has come to leverage technology to provide ‘value for many’ instead of just ‘value for money,” he said.

