IIM-B records 100% summer placement, Consulting companies make most offers

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has recorded 100% summer placements, with Consulting being the most sought-after domain among students.

The Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and the Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA) class of 2022-24 saw 539 offers being made, leading to all 529 students who appeared for placements being placed over two interview days, the institute said in a statement.

Consulting companies made 233 offers, led by Accenture with 41 offers, followed by McKinsey & Company (22) and Bain & Company (20), Tata Consultancy Services (18), Boston Consulting Group (17), Kearney (16), EY (15), Strategy& (14), GEP Worldwide (10), PricewaterhouseCoopers (9), Alvarez & Marsal (7), and FinIQ Consulting (7), Arthur D. Little (6), KPMG (6), Visa (5), Miebach Consulting (4), Auctus Advisors (3), NRI Consulting (3), Simon Kucher & Partners (3), and others (7), IIM Bangalore said.

Fifty offers were made in Information Technology and IT/Product Management domain, where top recruitrs are Samsung R&D (5), DP World (4), Pine Labs (4), JustDial (4), Walmart Global Tech (4), Atlassian (3), Info Edge (3), Disney Star (2), PhonePe (2), Piramal (2), and others (17), it added.

Thirty six offers were made in the combined bucket of E-commerce and Operations by Amazon (24), Flipkart (5), Uber (5), and DP World (2).

“There were 73 offers overall in the Finance domain. Among banks, Citibank made the maximum of seven offers followed by Goldman Sachs (6), IIFL Securities (6), JP Morgan Chase & Co. (6), Barclays (4), Standard Chartered (4), Avendus Capital (3), Axis Bank (3), Lincoln International (3), and Rothschild & Co. (3). Other recruiters included Deutsche Bank (2), Edelweiss (2), Faering Capital (2), Piramal Alternatives (2), UTI AMC (2), Varma Capital (2), and others (16),” an official statement said.

Conglomerates made 67 offers in General Management positions with Tata Administrative Services leading with eight offers, followed by Adani Group (7), Mahindra & Mahindra (5), Sun Pharmaceuticals (5), Aditya Birla Group (4), Prodapt (4), Puma (4), Vedanta (4), Aliens Group (3), Bajaj Finserv (3), RPG Group (3), AB InBev (2), Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel (2), Capgemini (2), CK Birla (2), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (2), Reliance Industries Limited (2), and others (5).

“Students opting for Sales and Marketing roles received 58 offers and were recruited by major consumer goods firms led by Asian Paints (5), Airtel (4), Pidilite (4), P&G (4), Wipro (4), Zepto (4), Bajaj Auto (3), Coca-Cola (3), ITC (2), Mondelez (2), Nestle (2), and Vodafone (2). Other recruiters included Saint Gobain (7), Marico (1), Tata Play (1), and others (10). Analytics roles saw an increase in numbers compared to last year, to 22, with the major recruiters being American Express (6), Kotak Mahindra Business Analytics (3), D.E. Shaw (2), EXL Service (2), and others (9),” the institute said.

Prof Debolina Dutta, Chairperson, Career Development Services said, “This was the first offline placement drive post-pandemic, and the collective endeavour ensured a smooth mix of online facilitation and offline campus activities. We thank all thereputed Indian and global corporate partner firms, who reinforced their faith and confidence in our students by offering opportunities to the largest batch of participating students, making the placement process a resounding success.”