IIMC admissions 2019: 32 seats vacant for SC, ST category. Entrance test, interview

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 15:32 IST

IIMC Admission 2019: If you dream of getting into one of the most prestigious colleges for mass communication and journalism, the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), now is the time. Although, IIMC has already completed the admission process for the 2019-20 batches and classes for PG diploma in various courses of journalism has already begun, a second opportunity for some students have come up for offline admissions in the institute.

A total of 32 reserved seats have been left vacant in IIMC for students of SC, ST category. There are 15 reserved seats left for SC category and 17 reserved seats for ST category in its various PG diploma programmes across six campuses in India. Click here to read IIMC Brochure

“Entrance Examination comprising Written Test and Interview will be held at 10 am on Monday 26 August 2019 in respective campuses of IIMC,” an official notice reads.



Interested students can directly visit their respective IIMC campus and contact the authority for the admission process. The entrance test will commence from 10 am onwards.

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 15:22 IST