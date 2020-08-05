IIMC Admissions 2020: Online application process begins for journalism courses, here’s all you need to know

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 22:40 IST

IIMC Admissions 2020: Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has started the online application process for its four Post- Graduate Diploma programmes for English Journalism, Hindi Journalism, Radio and TV Journalism and Advertising and Public Relations courses. The last date to apply is August 28. Students can apply online at iimc.nic.in.

All the four courses are held in New Delhi campus of IIMC while the English Journalism course is held in all the six regional campuses of IIMC in New Delhi, Dhenkanal, Aizawl, Amravati, Jammu and Kottayam.

IIMC has already begun the application process for its language journalism courses in Urdu, Odia, Malyalam and Marathi on July 3. The last date to apply is August 14.

This year, IIMC will not conduct the entrance test due to Covid-19. The institute has decided to adopt a new admission process for this year in which more weightage will be given to the marks scored by candidates in qualifying examinations, up to Graduation level, including the marks scored in class 10 and 12, followed by an online interview.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Date of Issue of Notification ---4th August, 2020

Last date for Submission of Application --- 28th August, 2020, till 5 pm.

Announcement of Short List ---5th September, 2020

Dates of Online Interview --- 8th September, 2020 Onwards

Announcement of Rank List ---18th September, 2020

Last date for Remitting Fees --- 30th September, 2020

Selection Procedure:

The selection of candidates under non-NRI quota will be based on essential qualification and merit. They will be shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained in qualifying Graduation Examination, Plus Two Examination, and Matriculation Examination with a weightage of 40:20:20 percent, respectively. The shortlisted candidates will be called for an online interview. The interview will carry a weightage of 20 percent. The final Rank List and admission will be decided on the basis of the candidates’ overall score out of 100 marks.

Applicants have to submit via email a written (200 words) or video (1 to 2 minutes) Statement of Purpose describing why she/he wants to join the course.

Results will be declared on or around September 10. The rank list will be published on the IIMC website at iimc.gov.in or iimc.nic.in and the selected candidates will be intimated by email also.

A list of candidates to be provisionally admitted to each course and at each campus will be prepared on the basis of the category-wise merit list which will be published on IIMC website www.iimc.gov.in by 18th September, 2020.

Online classes: The classes for first semester will be conducted online due to the pandemic.

Eligibility: Indian nationals possessing a Bachelor’s Degree awarded by a recognized university are eligible to apply. Students who have appeared / are appearing for a degree examination are also eligible to apply. If selected, their admission will be subject to their producing at least a provisional certificate in original from their college / university latest by 31st October 2020.

Age Limit/ Date of Birth: General Category candidates should be born on 1.8.1995 or later (maximum 25 years as on 1st August, 2020). For SC/ST/Differently abled candidates, the date of birth should be 1.8.1990 or later (maximum 30 years as on 1st August, 2020). For OBC category, date of birth should be 1.8.1992 or later (28 years as on 1st August, 2020).

Application Fee: The Application Fee is Rs.1,000 for each course for General Category and Rs.750 for OBC/SC/ST/Differently-abled/EWS category.

Number of seats:

For PG Diploma in English Journalism course, there are 68 seats in IIMC New Delhi, 68 in IIMC Dhenkanal and 17 seats each in IIMC Aizawl, IIMC Amravati, IIMC Jammu, IIMC Kottayam.

For PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism course, there are 68 seats in IIMC New Delhi

For PG Diploma in Radio and TV Journalism, there are 51 seats in IIMC New Delhi

For PG Diploma in Advertising and PR, there are 77 seats in IIMC New Delhi





Application Fee:

PG Diploma in English Journalism ---Rs 52,000 in first semester payable in September 2020---- Rs 43,500 in second semester payable in February 2021.

PGD in Hindi Journalism --Rs 52,000 in first semester payable in September 2020 ---Rs 43,500 in second semester payable in February 2021.

PGD in Radio & TV Journalism-- Rs 88,500 in first semester payable in September 2020 ---Rs 80,000 in second semester payable in February 2021.

PGD in Advertising & PR--- Rs 70,000 in first semester payable in September 2020 ---- Rs 61,500 in second semester payable in February 2021.

Course fee has to be paid online. Check details of Bank Account here:

Bank Name --Central Bank of India

Branch--- IIMC, New Delhi-110067

Account No. ---3586258939

IFSC Code ---CBIN0283535

After remitting the fees the applicant must inform the Institute by sending an email to Academic Section- academiciimc1965@gmail.com with transaction number and other details.

