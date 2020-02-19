e-paper
IIMC appeals students to discontinue hunger strike, demands under consideration

education Updated: Feb 19, 2020 10:37 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
IIMC students on hunger strike
IIMC students on hunger strike(HT)
         

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), here on Tuesday, urged students not to go ahead with the hunger strike as their demands were under consideration.

In a letter to the IIMC, students had on Monday said they would go on hunger strike if their demands were not met by 10 a.m. of February 18.

The students are demanding quashing of the February 12 fee-submission circular, probe into procedure of the panel set up on the IIMC executive committee’s (EC) direction and revocation of 11 students’ suspension.

The IIMC said the decision to raise free-ship to 25 per cent for economically eligible students by doing away with requirements, like academic and attendance eligibility, were as per the EC decision.

Also, the quarter free-ship (Rs 11,250-40,000 per student) would benefit 184 of the 434 students and the last day for submission is March 2. Course fees, it said, were not raised mid-way and was mentioned in the admission prospectus.

On suspension of students, the IIMC said they were asked to give written explanations by February 13, but only two of the 11 students responded. The two students’ suspension had been revoked. The students who didn’t reply had been again asked to respond by February 20.

