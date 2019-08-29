IIMC extends last date for admissions on 28 vacant seats for SC, ST category to August 31

education

IIMC Admission 2019: Giving another chance to aspirants who are willing to get admission in Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), the last date to apply for the remaining reserved seats for SC, ST community students in the six campuses of IIMC across India has been extended to August 31.

IIMC had already completed the online admission process for the 2019-20 batches and classes for PG diploma in various courses of journalism has already begun. However, 32 seats reserved for SC, ST category were still lying vacant for which IIMC had invited applications from the aspirants to fill the seats on August 23. IIMC had conducted the written test and interview on August 26. However, the seats could not be filled even after the second chance.

According to a notice issued by IIMC on August 28, this is the third and final opportunity for the aspirants to apply for admissions in the remaining seats. Applicants will have to send an email to academiciimc1965@gmail.com.

“We had conducted a written test and interview under offline admission process to fill the 32 vacant seats reserved for SC, ST category. Out of the 32 seats, only four could be filled. Candidates are invited to apply for the remaining 28 seats in this third and last opportunity. The last date will not be extended further,” said Raghuvinder Chawla, academic coordinator at IIMC.

The dates for entrance test and interview will be notified further.

The notice reads, “Last date for applying for admission in PG Diploma Courses, 2019-20 at Delhi and Regional Campuses is 31st August 2019 for the students of SC/ST categories. The date is final and will not be extended further. Please send email: (academiciimc1965@gmail.com)”

