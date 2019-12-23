IIMs to prepare short-term courses for principals, teachers of CBSE schools

education

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 13:46 IST

In order to enhance the quality of education in all its affiliated schools, the Central Board of Secondary Education has sought help from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) to explore the possibility to design and offer some short-term courses to principals and teachers.

The Board has also asked IIMs to keep a reasonable fee for such programmes to facilitate the participation of both well-resourced schools as well to schools situated in remote areas of the country.

The CBSE said principals have a challenging leadership role and need continuous training and platform for the exchange of ideas and practices.

“The Board organises Leadership Training Programmes for principals which focus on the multiple roles and responsibilities, provide space to examine issues that most principals face today, and facilitate evolving a tactical response for a better future adaptability of schools,” said a release by the Board.

The board officials have further requested the B-schools to prepare a professional development programme that will help all principals to cater the following:

· Preparation of pedagogical plans

· Train teachers to track progress of students on learning goal/outcome and implement competency-based education

· Lead teachers in assessing and improving lesson plans and instructional designs by incorporating the 21st Century skills

· Collect and use data to oversee the organization and resources

· Address interest and needs of staff, students and other stakeholders

· Implement policies of various governing bodies and respond effectively to changes that impact the schools.

· Model democratic value systems, Team Building, and Growth of traits

· Motivate teachers for academic excellence and happiness

· Suitably providing a safe and fulfilling environment

· Manage innovations in schools through project planning, systems management, promoting ICT use

In past, CBSE has collaborated with IIMs and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and other institutes for such programmes.