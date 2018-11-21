IIT alumni body to host ‘PanIIT Conclave 2019’ on January 19, 20

PanIIT Alumni India (Pan IIT) - an umbrella body, representing alumni of all Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is set to host ‘PanIIT Conclave 2019’. The conclave is scheduled to be held on January 19 and 20 at IIT, Delhi.

During the conclave, leaders and experts will come together to explore, analyse, dissect, and conduct a SWOT analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI), its growth and related policies directed at making India a powerhouse of AI.

PanIIT Conclave 2019 will examine the opportunities for India to play the role of a global leader in the fourth Industrial Revolution led by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The event will act as a platform for questions related to - Where does India stand in the AI world right now? What do we need to do to make sure that in the future Indians can get the maximum benefit from AI with minimum risk? Where lie the opportunities and where the pitfalls?

Arjun Malhotra, Chairman for the Conclave 2019 said, “We believe that India should be on the map as a thought leader of AI than being just a user of the technology and thus, the upcoming conclave will explore how best to achieve it. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are going to transform the social, economic and political life of all nations and societies, and like other transformative technologies of the past, they will change the world, but even more enable and help India to make great progress in agricultural, education, defence and healthcare sectors.”

Krishen Dhar Conclave Coordinator said, “For India to develop as an AI powerhouse, however, will require more than just good policy. We will need to bring together industry, policy makers, researchers and investors to turn the dream into reality. That is what the Conclave aims to do. It will bring together global thought leaders, academics, policy makers and business leaders to confer not only on the immense potential of AI to bring benefits, and the opportunities, but also to dwell on the risks and pitfalls that we would need to be wary about. Many of the global leaders in AI development and business are IIT alumni, and PanIIT alumni are therefore in a unique position to take India’s AI agenda forward.”

As part of its other programmes, the IIT alumni group is also organising the first ‘PanIIT AI HACKATHON 2019’ The finals of the Hackathon will be held over a 24-hour period from 1 pm on January 19 to 1pm on January 20, 2019, concurrently with the conclave. This would have been preceded by the on-line first round where teams from all the 23 IITs will contest. Each will consist of three persons, of which at least one will be a student or alumnus of IIT. Winning teams from the first round will proceed to the on-site finals. Problem Statements will be given to the teams, who will then find solutions implemented in AI. The solutions will be judged by a jury, and winning teams will be awarded prizes at the Valedictory session of the Conclave.

The conclave will also have an exhibition area which will provide an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to interact directly with the delegates, comprising of eminent IIT alumni, policy makers and heads of large companies.

For more information about the conclave, please click on paniit2019.org

