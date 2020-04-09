IIT-BHU, MCIIE develops sterilizer to sanitize accessories like mobile phone, wallet, wrist watch

education

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 15:32 IST

Malaviya Centre for Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship (MCIIE), IIT-BHU has developed a UVC sterilizer to sanitize personal accessories, including mobile phone, wallets, vehicle key, pen and wristwatch.

Prof PK Mishra, who heads the MCIIE, IIT-BHU, said that the sterilizer is using UV radiation of C band. This is an electricity operated sterilizer and produces ultraviolet rays which kill the microorganism like virus, bacteria and function on the surface of mobile and other accessories within five to six minutes after these items are placed inside it. The UV GI dose required for killing corona virus is approximately 2400 micro watt.sec/cm2. The cabinet ensures the irradiation more than required in the range of 4000 micro watt.sec/cm2.

Prof Mishra said that it is advised to put the accessories like key, mobile phones in the sterilizer and set the timer for 5-6 minutes so that it automatically switches off after killing germs.

Prof Mishra said that Gaurav Singh, an Incubetee at MCIIE, IIT-BHU has developed the sterilizer within three days. Its trial has been successfully.

Guarav Singh said that it would cost between Rs 4,000 and Rs 5000. It can be widely used by hospitals, operation theatres, isolation wards, health workers, sanitation workers, police personnel, houses, hotels and hostels. He is now working to develop a sterilizer for the ambulances.