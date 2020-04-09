e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIT-BHU, MCIIE develops sterilizer to sanitize accessories like mobile phone, wallet, wrist watch

IIT-BHU, MCIIE develops sterilizer to sanitize accessories like mobile phone, wallet, wrist watch

This is an electricity operated sterilizer and produces ultraviolet rays which kill the microorganism like virus, bacteria and function on the surface of mobile and other accessories within five to six minutes after these items are placed inside it.

education Updated: Apr 09, 2020 15:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Malaviya Centre for Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship (MCIIE), IIT-BHU has developed a UVC sterilizer to sanitize personal accessories, including mobile phone, wallets, vehicle key, pen and wristwatch.

Prof PK Mishra, who heads the MCIIE, IIT-BHU, said that the sterilizer is using UV radiation of C band. This is an electricity operated sterilizer and produces ultraviolet rays which kill the microorganism like virus, bacteria and function on the surface of mobile and other accessories within five to six minutes after these items are placed inside it. The UV GI dose required for killing corona virus is approximately 2400 micro watt.sec/cm2. The cabinet ensures the irradiation more than required in the range of 4000 micro watt.sec/cm2.

Prof Mishra said that it is advised to put the accessories like key, mobile phones in the sterilizer and set the timer for 5-6 minutes so that it automatically switches off after killing germs.

Prof Mishra said that Gaurav Singh, an Incubetee at MCIIE, IIT-BHU has developed the sterilizer within three days. Its trial has been successfully.

Guarav Singh said that it would cost between Rs 4,000 and Rs 5000. It can be widely used by hospitals, operation theatres, isolation wards, health workers, sanitation workers, police personnel, houses, hotels and hostels. He is now working to develop a sterilizer for the ambulances.

top news
Covid-19: India steps up medical diplomacy, flies plane loads of medicines to friends
Covid-19: India steps up medical diplomacy, flies plane loads of medicines to friends
Telangana govt issues guidelines for disposal of bodies of Covid-19 patients
Telangana govt issues guidelines for disposal of bodies of Covid-19 patients
Private labs begin free Covid-19 tests after SC order, but explore options
Private labs begin free Covid-19 tests after SC order, but explore options
Covid-19: Maharashtra Cabinet approves 30% salary cut for MLAs for a year
Covid-19: Maharashtra Cabinet approves 30% salary cut for MLAs for a year
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
This helicopter service is offering Uber-like SUVs during coronavirus lockdown
This helicopter service is offering Uber-like SUVs during coronavirus lockdown
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
Sachin didn’t care about people around him: Harbhajan’s nostaglic memory
Sachin didn’t care about people around him: Harbhajan’s nostaglic memory
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News