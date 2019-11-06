e-paper
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

IIT Delhi launches JEE Advanced 2020 website, check jeeadv.ac.in for details

IIT Delhi has launched the website for JEE (Advanced) 2020 examination. The website was launched by Chairman, JAB-2020, Prof. V Ramgopal Rao (Director, IIT Delhi).

education Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:54 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IIT Delhi has launched the website for JEE (Advanced) 2020 examination.
IIT Delhi has launched the website for JEE (Advanced) 2020 examination. (jeeadv.ac.in)
         

IIT Delhi has launched the website for JEE (Advanced) 2020 examination. The website was launched by Chairman, JAB-2020, Prof. V Ramgopal Rao (Director, IIT Delhi). IIT Delhi is the organising institute for JEE (Advanced) 2020.

The website, which can be reached at jeeadv.ac.in, gives the important dates and other information pertaining to JEE (Advanced) 2020.

JEE advanced 2020 will be held on May 17, 2020 in two shifts. JEE Advanced Paper 1 examination will be held in the morning shift between 9am and 12 noon, while Paper II will be held in the afternoon shift from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

Candidates should visit the official website of JEE advanced 2020 to know latest information about the exam.

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday criticised the Centre for adding Gujarati as a medium for the JEE (Mains) and leaving out other regional languages like Bengali.

 

 

